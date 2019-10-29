Halloween safety tips: residents utilize Nextdoor app

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The gargoyles have gathered, the skeletons are rattling, and before you know it, the Key City will be filled with film favorites and little pumpkins.

“This will be her first time trick-or-treating,” said Abilene resident Kristina Session.

Session is planning to take her 2 year old out this year while utilizing the Nextdoor app.

“It’ll be nice to pinpoint you know, the two blocks that we may be interested in and just trying to make that trick-or-treating time go by fast,” said Session.

In The Heritage Parks neighborhood, residents have posted asking what time trick-or-treating starts.

Neighbors can also mark if and when they’ll be handing out candy, if they’ll have spooky decorations or are offering allergy-safe treats.

“It’s nice just to know what time that starts, ’cause you don’t just want your kids walking around at any time or going to houses that aren’t prepared, especially if they don’t have their porch’s light on,” said Session.

Residents aren’t the only ones taking precautions, as Abilene Police have issued tips to keep your little monsters safe while out at night.

“Make sure that what they’re wearing is easily seen, and also, if there is any mask that they might wear, that they can see out of it and it fits properly,” said Rick Tomlin with the Abilene Police Department.

Taylor County law enforcement is also working to ensure a safe Halloween for everyone.

The Adult Probation Office in Taylor County has a program to keep registered sex offenders together and accounted for while you’re out trick-or-treating.

It’s called the “Lights Out” program and it requires sex offenders who are under their supervision to meet on Halloween night.