HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire causes home evacuations in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Home evacuations are underway as a grass fire burns in western Taylor County.

The fire ignited along County Road 1235 and County Road 310 around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, threatening numerous properties in the area.

Roads around the fire are currently closed.

Some residents report seeing flames from their windows as they were evacuating their homes.

At this time, it’s unknown how many acres are compromised and how much of the fire is contained.

Multiple fire departments are currently at the scene.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.