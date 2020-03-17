Breaking News
Haskell CISD offers free lunches to students while out of school

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Even though it may seem like a quiet day at Haskell Elementary School, the sounds from inside the walls are making quite the impact.

“We just felt like there was a need in the community,” said Haskell Junior High Principal Kent Colley.

Haskell, like many other school districts across the country, has canceled school for the week amid conoravirus concerns, and with no school comes a lack of lunches for those who need it most.

“You know, spring break is something that’s planned for, but something like this isn’t planned for,” said Colley.

With a majority of students in the district on free and reduced lunches, district leaders say it was important to provide them with some type of meal for the week.

“I called one grocery store owner and said, ‘We need to try and put some stuff together,'” said Haskell Elementary School Principal John Foster.

“People all over the community just started asking us, saying, ‘Can we help out, can we help out?” said Colley.

This all started at 4 p.m. on Sunday and within a few hours, the school had collected more than $2,000 in food donations.

“That’s the benefit of being in a small town, people recognize needs,” said Foster.

Foster says it wasn’t even a question to help because the students there are like family.

“We’re treading new waters here and we don’t know what’s going to happen next. We’re going to try and help the community and help our students and help those families the best we can,” said Colley.

The school district will provide curbside lunches for students starting March 17.

The district issued the following news release regarding curbside lunches:

This service is for all children ages 1 year through 18 years old.

Breakfast serving times will be 8:00-9:00 a.m. and lunch 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Requirements are children MUST be in the car to receive a reimbursable meal. Adults cannot receive/purchase a meal per TDA guidelines.

Currently meal service will be Tuesday, March 17th through Friday, March 20th with plans to adjust per further notification.

Reminder, please stay in your vehicle and meals will be delivered to you.

