Hawley students adding a pop of color to nursing home windows

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With just a little paint and a few brushes, Hawley High School art students are trading a blank canvas for something a little more transparent.

“Art just kind of, it just cheers everyone up,” said Hawley High School sophomore Kaylee Grisham.

Especially in a time where many are isolated, a little bit of color can go a long way.

“We want to show that with all this chaos going on, there’s still things that we can do that can make an impact,” said Hawley High School junior Lexi Smith.

A select group of students painted on the windows at BrightPointe at Lytle Lake Tuesday morning, but as they say, the art work wasn’t necessarily for those driving by, but for those on the other side of the glass.

“We want to let them know that they are special and that they are important,” said Hawley High School senior Raelee Bristow.

BrightPointe, like many other nursing homes across the country, is on lock down, which means there’s no visitors going in or coming out.

“All their families are so upset and they can’t even see each other,” said Smith.

“We’re out here, we’re waving to them [and] we’re smiling at them,” said Grisham.

Other than that, the group is also making a few friends along the way.

“I had a lady over there sitting earlier and watching me paint bluebonnets and her face was just, it was priceless. I’ve been painting and doing art for all of my life and that’s probably the best reaction that I’ve gotten in anything that I’ve done and it wasn’t even something that I put a lot of effort into,” said Smith.

The project is all part of a bigger message the group is trying to spread, and that’s “blooming where you are planted.”

“It’s just to show, like, no matter where you’re put in this world, you can always make a difference and make someone’s day, it’s just your attitude towards life,” said Smith.

The group was able to complete most of the windows at the facility. The paintings will remain up for as long as they can.