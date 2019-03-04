Hendrick Regional Blood Center honors special donors
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Hendrick Regional Blood center honored blood donors Thursday night with a special thank you to those who have donated five or more gallons of blood.
All the honorees at the event donated a total of 2,400 gallons of blood.
The donors gathered at McMurry University and were treated to a musical performance by the Revolution Strings.
They also heard from a mother whose child was saved by their donations.
More Stories
-
The City of Abilene and the National Weather Service are preparing…
-
When the Pizza House off I-20 in Clyde closed in May 2018, the…
-