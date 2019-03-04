Local News

Hendrick Regional Blood Center honors special donors

Posted: Feb 21, 2019 10:56 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 02:26 PM CST

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Hendrick Regional Blood center honored blood donors Thursday night with a special thank you to those who have donated five or more gallons of blood.

All the honorees at the event donated a total of 2,400 gallons of blood.

The donors gathered at McMurry University and were treated to a musical performance by the Revolution Strings.

They also heard from a mother whose child was saved by their donations. 

