Local News

Hermleigh man dies in Scurry County crash

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 08:43 AM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 05:11 PM CST

Hermleigh man dies in Scurry County crash

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Hermleigh man died in a crash Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS.) 

He was identified as 56-year-old Dean Edwards Eaton. 

The crash happened on FM 644, about 5 miles south of Hermleigh at about 7:20 p.m., Friday. 

DPS said Eaton's 2013 Kenworth truck was traveling through a curve while heading north on FM 644. When the vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes, the vehicle then overcorrected to the right. The vehicle rolled over and slid into the west ditch. 

Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected