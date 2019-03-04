Hermleigh man dies in Scurry County crash Video

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Hermleigh man died in a crash Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS.)

He was identified as 56-year-old Dean Edwards Eaton.

The crash happened on FM 644, about 5 miles south of Hermleigh at about 7:20 p.m., Friday.

DPS said Eaton's 2013 Kenworth truck was traveling through a curve while heading north on FM 644. When the vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes, the vehicle then overcorrected to the right. The vehicle rolled over and slid into the west ditch.

Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.