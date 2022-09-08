ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city’s newest store, offering hand-poured candles, Abilene Candle Company, just celebrated its first birthday. After one full year of operation, the store owner looked back on her business’s conception as a lockdown hobby during COVID-19, through many accomplishments as a business, and said she’s eager for more.

Owner and operator of Abilene Candle Company, Jaime Foreman may have only been in business for one full year, but her time crafting scented candles goes back a few years from her own home.

“It’s been an exciting, and a whirlwind, to be in business for one year,” Foreman looked back “Starting out from our kitchen to now having a full-on store.”

Of course, every business has a story to tell and Abilene Candle Company is no different. It all started out as a hobby, Foreman told KTAB/KRBC.

“Stress relief, and then it kind of just blossomed from there with COVID… The past two years, we’ve had a lot of life and things going on in our family. We certainly weren’t exempt from that,” explained Foreman. “I started making them in the kitchen. Instead of staying up, worrying, I would channel everything into my candles, and it became a business.”

In addition to being locally owned and using American-made products, Abilene Candle Company has a pledge to be eco-friendly.

“They’re clean. There are no dyes, no additives. They’re phthalate-free,” Foreman listed. “We use 100% cotton wicks.”

With the fall season officially beginning September 23, Jaime said she has her reasons for making the cozy time come to life in the form of a candle.

“I like the fall line and that’s what we happen to have. That’s also what we launched a year ago when we started out on that… It’s my favorite time of year, it’s also the day I got married was the first day of fall,” Foreman illustrated.

Abilene Candle Company is sure to expand through Jaime Foreman and her achievements.

You can also visit the store in Abilene’s SoDA district, inside Florence Posies, located at 806 South 2nd Street – Unit C.