High school seniors forced to forego end of the year activities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD announced the indefinite closure of their schools Wednesday afternoon.

While that may affect how younger students are thinking about the next year, for high school seniors who don’t have another year, the cancellations are hitting a bit closer to home.

As Gabrielle Tsoodle flips through the snapshots of her senior year, you’ll start to notice that a few special moments are missing.

“It’s the 12 years that you did and you don’t get to finish all of it like you want,” said Gabrielle Tsoodle.

“[We still had] basketball games, soccer, track and then with prom that was a really big deal for most of us seniors because it’s nothing but seniors there usually,” said Cooper High School senior Bonifacio Perez.

All of those activities have been cut short for these 17 and 18-year-olds who will be no longer sitting in the classroom.

“We didn’t get to say bye to any of our school friends, we didn’t know that that was going to be our last day or anything,” said Tsoodle.

While some students feel in a sense that they’re being pushed into adulthood, there’s one piece of their high school career that’s still on the table.

“I want to be able to walk the stage and have my cap and gown on, that’s what I’ve been waiting for my whole school year,” said Tsoodle.

Graduation isn’t something just Gabrielle has been looking forward to, but her whole family too, as she is set to become the first person in her family to earn a high school diploma.

“It was just going to be a big relief that I got to walk and they got to see me walk,” said Tsoodle.

Both Wylie and Abilene ISD’s still hope to have those graduation ceremonies but again, that’s still a waiting game.

“We were just like, so what are we going to do now?” said Perez.

For most of these seniors, they’re just kids still trying to be kids and keep positive through it all.

“Just be happy that we are still here. we’re still alive you know have another day to do anything. Even though it’s not going to be together we can still do the things that we want and we can still hang out,” said Tsoodle.