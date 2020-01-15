Home damaged in north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home was damaged during a fire in north Abilene Wednesday morning.

The fire ignited at a home on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Fire fighters made quick work containing the flames, limiting the heaviest damage to the back of the home.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside when the fire began, but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe an issue with the gas may have contributed to the fire, but an exact cause has not been determined.

Latest Posts: