RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home explosion in Runnels County killed a man and injured his wife Monday night.

The explosion happened at a home in the small community of Olfen, Texas, around 7:00 p.m.

Runnels County Sheriff Carl Squyres told KTAB and KRBC first responders arrived at the home and found it fully engulfed in flames, with a large portion missing form the explosion.

Resident JB Fuchs and his wife were home when the explosion occurred. Both sustained serious burns and were transported to a nearby hospital then flown to a burn unit in Lubbock, where Mr. Fuchs succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Squyres says the couple reported smelling propane prior to the explosion, and their home was propane-powered, so investigators believe a leak was the likely cause, though an official investigation is still underway.

No further information was released. Check back for any additional details.