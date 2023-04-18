JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house was destroyed by fire in Jones County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home on CR 412 around 1:30 p.m.

No one was home and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the single structure, which is now a total loss.

Members of the Abilene, Jones County, and Merkel fire departments all assisted in battling the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.