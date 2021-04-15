How you can help Alliance for Women and Children raise $400k for new AC

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Alliance for Women and Children, who provides after school care for working parents, are hosting a fundraiser they hope will help them get a new HVAC that could cost around $400,000.

“I love this organization,” says executive director Toni Brockway.

Brockway has been working with The Alliance for Women and Children organization since 2007.

“I truly believe that if you get up every single day and you love what you’re doing and you’re passionate about it, you’re probably in the right place.”

For her, that place is here, where they provide child care for needy families.

“There’s lots of kids who need a safe place to go while their parents are at work,” Brockway says.

During the pandemic, the organization pivoted towards a new directive: providing child care for front line workers through a partnership with United Way.

“This community always comes together for whatever is going on, and I’m so proud of our community for doing that,” Brockway says.

Not only do they provide after-school care in their building, but they also send teams out to the schools in Abilene and surrounding communities.

“That’s what’s important to us, and to make sure that people can go to work everyday,” says Candice Barber, program director. “We do what we can to make sure that we provide a service to everyone in Abilene.”

Serving an average of 600 children, the alliance is now asking for the community’s help so that they can continue their mission to keep Abilene working.

The Alliance For Women and Children will be hosting their second annual Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser Thursday, April 22.

