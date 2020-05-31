Inez Springs River Front Park brings summer fun to Eastland

Eastland, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- With summer just around the corner and many excited to get some fresh air, the Inez Springs River Front Park recently opened up in Eastland.

“It’s all about family, it’s all about kids, and the outdoors,” said park owner Sam Williams.

Once Sam and his wife Dee Williams discovered the potential of what they were building, they knew it was important to share their park with the community.

“We were building it for our family, the more we thought you know other people would enjoy this, so we thought, let’s share it and let’s see how that goes,” said Williams.

Park-goers can swim in a pond filled with natural spring water, go camping, fishing, hiking, and spend some much needed quality time with their loved ones.

“It suits all ages. I’ve got a little kid, he’s two years old. He gets to play in the sand all day. I’ve got a five year old daughter, she likes to just go out and swim, and then I’ve got a 12-year-old son and he loves hiking, and then me and my wife we enjoy just sitting down and watching everybody,” said Eastland resident Marcus Bartee.

The park is secluded and mostly covered in shade by the surrounding trees, protecting visitors from the strength of the sun.

“It’s just so beautiful and relaxing. Obviously it’s very family-oriented. You can bring the pets and it’s just like a little hidden treasure that is out here for everybody,” said Tuscola resident Amy Hill.

Sam Williams says, he hopes to expand upon what his family has already built, by hosting concerts, weddings, cook-offs and much more in the near future. For the time being registration is online. Go to the Inez Springs River Front Park Facebook page for more information.