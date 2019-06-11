Initial tests show suspicious letter sent to Taylor Co. Courthouse contained no hazardous materials

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspicious letter sent to the Taylor County Courthouse Monday afternoon tested negative for hazardous substances.

An FBI spokesperson told KTAB and KRBC, “the Abilene Fire Department HAZMAT team conducted a field test that showed negative results for any hazardous material. This email is confirmation that the substance is now in the hands of the FBI and being tested. The results are not complete at this time.”

Around 2:00 p.m., a letter containing an unknown suspicious substance was opened in the District Clerk’s Office inside the courthouse at 300 Oak Street.

The Abilene Fire Department and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to investigate then handed the scene over to the FBI.

Police told KTAB and KRBC no one was exposed to any hazards and no evacuations have been ordered.

The exact contents of the letter are still under investigation.

