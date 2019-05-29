Join Sam Nichols at Thursday weather radio event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Sam Nichols and the KTAB Your Weather Authority team will be at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Thursday for a special weather radio event.

KTAB meteorologists will be there helping you program your newly-purchased Midland Weather radio so you can track any severe weather that comes through the Big Country.

This radio is designed to listen to a specific frequency that only sends out weather information. You can program the radio to receive alerts for all counties, a few counties, or even a single county. You can even customize it to alert you to only certain types of watches and warnings.

Another plus of this device is that it can run off of an AC outlet, but when the power goes out, it has a battery backup. Be sure that you have the batteries installed and change them out every 6 months to ensure the radio has fresh batteries.

Programming the device can be a little tricky, so come on out to Academy Sports and Outdoors Wednesday, April 3 between 4-7 p.m., buy a Midland Weather Radio and batteries, and our meteorologists will program it for you.