Jones County Sheriff hospitalized with COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Jones County Sheriff Danny Jimenez is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to his office.

The Sheriff’s Office said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is “experiencing good and bad days.” He has been hospitalized for the last few days.

“At this time the medical staff is working tirelessly and around the clock to provide the best treatment for our Sheriff and all other patients,” said Chief Deputy Alfaro in a statement. “We ask that if you need assistance to please refrain from contacting the Sheriff directly as rest and a stress free environment will assist in his recovery. We, along with the Jimenez family, would like to say thank you to everyone for the continued prayers, positive thoughts and concern.”