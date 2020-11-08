Junior League of Abilene holds “Christmas Tree Farm” after annual Christmas Carousel gets canceled

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – The turkey hasn’t even been made yet, but it’s not stopping Christmas from taking center stage early this year.

“There’s absolutely no shame in setting up your Christmas tree before thanksgiving. I’m going to set mine up tomorrow and I’m actually going to buy somethings here to do it,” Mary Klein decoration chair for the Junior League Christmas carousel event said.

She said she not surprised by the early Christmas spirit.

“People are just really excited about Christmas this year, I think 2020 has been kind of a weird year for everyone,” she said.

Including the Junior League of Abilene, who usually is having their Christmas carousel event around this time.

“So that event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, it’s the event where we make the most money to fund our projects,” she said.

But that’s not happening this year, expecting a loss of over $50,000. To make up for it, they’re selling past event Christmas decorations at their Christmas tree farm.

“So, you can buy your tree, and you can buy your things to decorate their tree here,” she said.

Expected to make a couple thousand, just a drop in the bucket, she says they’re not alone in this pandemic, teaming up with local merchants creating discount cards.

“We want to still support them because they support us in the community,” she said.

To starting the giving season out strong.