CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during a fire in Cross Plains last week.

The fire happened on the 500 block of S Chestnut Street just after midnight Tuesday.

Cross Plains police confirm resident Eric Olvera, 32, was found dead inside the residence following the fire. No other injuries were reported, and he is believed to be the lone occupant of the home.

Investigators have not released an official cause of this fatal fire, but police did say no foul play or arson is suspected at this time.

Sunday evening, a separate fire ignited at Parker Iron Works located on S Main Street in Cross Plains, burning the historic building to the ground.

Police say no foul play or arson is currently suspected in this fire either and that the two events, though less than a week apart, are seemingly unrelated.

A third fire is also under investigation in Cross Plains, happening on the porch of a home about two weeks ago. Not a lot has been released about this fire, but investigators do believe it may have been intentionally set.

No further information was released.