KATX in Eastland supporting local businesses through gift cards

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A radio station in Eastland is fighting back against the negative news that comes with coronavirus.

Terry Slavens and his staff at KATX donated gift cards to listeners on air one day.

“We wanted to give back and do something fun,” Slavens says. “We’ve had so much negative and so much bad news over the last several weeks. We wanted to share some good news with people and let them know that their radio station still supports them, help them out and help the restaurant owners as well.”

Since then they’ve seen a lot of positive feedback, and other local businesses have donated more gift cards for them to keep giving out on air.

“Whenever I put it on Facebook, it said, ‘Like and share to be entered to win,’ it really, really took off, it was very popular and on Tuesday my phone rang and a local business owner, Tom Edwards here in Eastland said, ‘Hey, we wanna get involved,'” Slavens said.

No matter what business you work in, it’s important we remain strong and push through this tough time.