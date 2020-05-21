KTAB, KRBC to go off the air for two hours for maintenance

KTAB and KRBC will be off the air for two hours to undergo maintenance.

The stations will be off air from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21 because their broadcast tower needs maintenance that can only be completed in daylight.

Customers who receive the channels via Dish, DirecTV, and through a regular digital antenna signal will be affected.

However, customers with Suddenlink and other cable providers should still be able to get a signal.

We apologize for any inconvenience and will get the maintenance done as soon as possible so you can get back to viewing your favorite programs.

Thank you for your patience and understanding!

