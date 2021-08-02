Laundry Luv giving 150 free backpacks with school supplies to Abilene students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Laundry Luv will be giving away 150 backpacks that will be filled with school supplies to 150 Abilene students.

According to a press release issued by the organization, this coming Saturday, August 7th, Laundry Luv will be giving away free backpacks that will be filled with school supplies to the first 150 kids that arrive at the laundromat.

The giveaway will start at 10 am on Saturday and go until all the backpacks are given away; all kids must have an adult present to receive a backpack.

Additionally, all laundry prices will be 50% off on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Laundry Luv is located at 3202 N 1st St, Suite A in Abilene.

“Laundry Luv is honored to serve the students and community of Abilene,” said the organization.

“We are committed to supporting our community through the engagement and development of our youth. We strive to treat our customers like family and are proud to be playing a role in equipping the students of

Abilene for success in their academics.”

For more information visit www.laundryluv.com