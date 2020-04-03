Lawn food bank extends open arms to Jim Ned community

During the time of this Corona Pandemic, a lot of families are in need of food. Well, here in Lawn, Texas the Lawn food bank is ready to take donations of any food such as canned food goods and give those to families in need anytime of the week and as long as pandemic lasts.

The Lawn food bank serves the Jim Ned Valley area which ranges from Buffalo Gap to Tuscola to Lawn. They also serve the Oplin and Novice community.

Executive Director Diane Walker said, “That’s the only areas we can serve, Abilene has wonderful resources we’re aware and God brought us in to this to help here where we didn’t have much in that area.”

In this tough time, more people obviously need meals with job losses happening and grocery stores being picked over. The Lawn food bank is more than happy to help their area.

Walker said, “We’ve been taking lists, they text them to me, we print them, we fill them because we always been where people could come in here and just shop. We have some unusual items because Market Street sends us their dents and dings and they’ll send some very healthy products that aren’t average food bank products.

Walker and her volunteers are more than happy to help those in need in the Jim Ned Valley, but they also cling to hope and believe this will all be over soon enough.

Volunteer Glenda Bowden, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few weeks, but I do know who is in control, so as long as we hang on to that fact that God is in control and he will take care of us.”

