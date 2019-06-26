Leadership Abilene Program shaping the future

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- For forty years The Abilene Chamber of Commerce has put on a Leadership Abilene Program to teach people about all things Abilene.

“I thought I knew a lot about Abilene. I grew up in Abilene and I thought I knew everything there was,” said Tim Farrar, Store Director, United Supermarkets.

After taking part in the program Farrar found out there was a lot he did not know.

“There was a lot more than that needed to be learned. There’s a lot more that could be seen and so it really opened my eyes on what the City of Abilene does behind the scenes,” said Farrar.

Now a master of all things Abilene, he is coming back to teach the next generation.

“It opens a lot of doors and I am glad I went through the class, I’m glad I graduated. I made a lot of good friends. It’s a great networking opportunity,” said Farrar.

The program starts in August and is one Thursday every month for nine months.

“You learn stuff about Dyess Air Force Base, city county government, our nonprofit sector and literally everything you can think of is jam packed in those nine months,” said Laurin Kocurek, Director of Communications, Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

The forty years of the program has built a better tomorrow.

“Those leaders like Mayor Williams and Council Women Donna Albus that have gone through this program and maybe one day who knows in the class of 2020 we could have our future mayor,” said Kocurek.

They even have a youth leadership program for sophomores and juniors in high school that runs just like the other program but it’s on Tuesday. The applications to apply closes on June 30th, for more information go to their website here.