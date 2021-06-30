LIST: 4th of July events in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A year after many frustrated 4th of July celebrations due to the pandemic, people around the Big Country are ready to celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

Here’s a list of 4th of July events happening in the Big Country.

ABILENE

With artists Neal McCoy and Jerrod Medulla agreeing to return this year and Chris Colston joining the setlist, Freedom Fest 2021 is shaping up to be the best yet.

WHEN: The two-day event begins in Downtown Abilene on Saturday, July 3, and will continue the next day at the Abilene Expo Center.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 3, Downtown ABI (Chairs and coolers encouraged).

11:55am -12:30pm

Reenactment of the tragic 1884 Pine Street (Cattle Exchange Saloon) Shootout. Free to the Public at Frontier Texas Courtyard. Starts promptly at Noon. 625 North First.

3 p.m.: Show and Shine Car Show begins lining up vehicles until 6 pm. Enter at North 6th and Cypress.

4 p.m.: Cypress will be open for everyone to enjoy. There will be food vendors, merchandise vendors, a car show, a kid’s area, shops, pubs, bars, restaurants, and more, including access to the Grace Museum with a VIP ticket.

5 p.m.: Feeding First Responders and Families inside the Convention Center. This event is closed to the public because of the amount of room needed.

Della Rose will perform on the Freedom Festival Stage.

5:30 p.m.: Fox West Texas and Justice construction Parade begins to line up at Courthouse Area on the Southside.

6:15 p.m.: “Victory Line” outside the south doors of the Convention Center to show support of our First Responders as they leave the salute.

6:30 p.m.: The Justice Construction/Fox West Texas Parade begins. North on Pine, West on N.6th, South on Cedar, East on North first back to Pine. Car Show participants in the parade may exit the parade at North 6th and Cypress.

6:45 p.m.: Abilene Center Stage on Cypress welcomes Jordan Nix on the Freedom Festival Stage.

7:45 p.m.: Show and Shine Car Show awards from the Freedom Festival Stage.

8 p.m.: Abilene Center Stage on Cypress welcomes Braxton Keith on the Freedom Festival Stage.

9:30 p.m.: Abilene Center Stage on Cypress welcomes X-Factor on the Freedom Festival Stage.

Sunday, July 4, Expo Center (Chairs encouraged, no coolers or pets).



3 p.m.: Gates Open for the Abilene Freedom Festival fun and concert event, enjoy food trucks, vendors, kid’s activities, the Sweetwater Jaycees Cook-off, and more. All VIPs, First Responders, Active Military, Veterans, Frontline workers, and immediate family members get in Free.

4:45 p.m.: Abilene Center Stage at the Expo Outdoor Pavillion welcomes Jerrod Medulla on the Freedom Festival Stage.

6:40 p.m.: Abilene Center Stage at the Expo Outdoor Pavillion welcomes Chris Colston on the Freedom Festival Stage.

8:40 p.m.: Abilene Center Stage at the Expo Outdoor Pavillion welcomes Country Legend and Superstar Neal McCoy on the Freedom Festival Stage.

Monday, July 5, 2021 (Rain Date July 6th)

WHERE: FESTIVAL GARDENS at Nelson Park on Zoo Lane in Abilene TX.

Schedule:

4 p.m.: VIP Parking & Access to Festival Gardens Opens.

4-8 p.m.: Zoo Admission.

6 p.m.:Big Country 1 Flyover.

6:05 p.m.:National Anthem & Welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m.: Sharon’s BBQ Dinner served.

9:30 p.m.: Children’s Fireworks Show. *Children’s Ticket Required for Interactive Entrance (limited to first 100 children) *Children 3-10 yrs only for Show—Must be Accompanied by Parent/Guardian.

10 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular.

WHEN: Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Adults entrance fee is $7, children, students, seniors, and military are $6.

NEIGHBORHOOD PARADES

July 3

River Oaks Parade @9:30 a.m.: The Parade starts at 2001 River Oaks Circle. donations will be accepted for Love & Care Ministries.

Hillcrest Parade @10 a.m.: The parade starts at 2490 Campus Court.

July 4

Lone Star Ranch Parade @6 p.m.: Begins at 441 Lone Star Drive and ends at will end at 4501 Coyote Run.

CISCO

July 2

8:00 p.m.: The Cisco Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Cruise Night and Fireworks show Downtown.

CLYDE

14th Annual Festival by the Lake

The 14th Annual Festival by the Lake will be a two-day event full of music, food, vendors, and more. The event will take place at Clyde Lake, 7681 FM 3217. Just 8 miles south of I-20, Exit 300.

July 2

5-7 p.m: Dirty Mike & the Boys will perform.

7-9 p.m.: Love is Blind will perform.

9-11 p.m.: Branded Tx will perform.

July 3

12-2 p.m.: X-Treme N’Tensity Cheer and Tumble.

2- 4 p.m.: DeeAnna Wheeler.

4 – 5 p.m.: Awards Presentation.

5-7 p.m.: PowerTap

7-9 p.m.: Garret Bryan & The Traveling City Committee

9-11 p.m.: Bo McDowell

Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

BAIRD

July 3

The Baird VFD will be hosting a Brisket Cook fundraiser.

The fundraiser is set to begin starts at 5 p.m. at Baird City Park.

They will be selling barbecue sandwiches with chips and a drink for $6. The Fireworks show will begin at dark.

BROWNWOOD

From golf clinics to delectable meals to live music, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy! Click the link above for the full schedule. The event will take place at 6626 FM 2632

Lake Brownwood, TX 76801.

July 2

7:00 pm – Live Music – Kendi Jean

Sunset – Movie at the Pool – Independence Day

July 3

5:00 pm – Live Music on the Patio – Jay Smith

6:00 pm– Taco and Fajita Night – $22/Person

8:00 pm – Live Music at the Stage – Joe Savage Band

Fireworks at Dark!

After Fireworks – Movie at the Pool – Captain America

10th Annual Wild Duck Marina Firework Bash

Party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a boat parade ($10 entry sign up at Wild Duck). Live music will start at 8:30 p.m. with the firework show starting at 9:30 p.m. Live music will continue after the show until midnight. The event will take place at 320 High Top

Brownwood, TX 76801.

BUFFALO GAP

4th of July Parade

the Buffalo Gap Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Independence Day parade at the Old Settlers grounds.

People are asked to line up at 9:00 am along Mulberry Street next to the Church of Christ and head down Old Settlers. The parade is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

COLORADO CITY

July 3

7-9 a.m.: 59th Annual J.O. Dockrey July 4th Fly-in at Colorado City Municipal Airport. Breakfast is $5 (Pilots eat for free).

1-5 p.m.: Free swimming at City Park Pool.

Fireworks will be at dusk.

ROSCOE

July 3

City of Roscoe’s Fourth of July

9:30 a.m.: Parade lineup at Cedar and Broadway streets.

10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.: Vendors open downtown area.

11:00 a.m.: Mud bog at the baseball fields.

6 p.m.: Lyndall Underwood and Dusty Creek Band will perform.

7 p.m.: Kody West will perform.

8 p.m.: Mike & the Moonpies will perform.

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks; Lyndall Underwood and Dusty Creek Band at The Lumberyard will perform after the fireworks show.

SNYDER

July 1

Carnival arrives at Towle Park

July 3

Vendors open by 12 p.m. at Towle Park

July 4

9 a.m.: The lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m

10 a.m.: Parade begins.

11:30 a.m.: Massive”Outdoor church gathering with speaker Chris Plekenpol.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

STEPHENVILLE

July 3

7:00 a.m.: Parade Check at City Park.

9:00 a.m.: Parade starts at the City Park main entrance off of Graham St. followed by a barbecue cookoff and car show

8:00 p.m.: Live music by Larry Joe Taylor and The Tejas Brothers.

10:00 p.m.: Extravagant display of fireworks

SWEETWATER

July 3

9:30 a.m.: The 4th of July parade line-up will take place on Ash Street.

10:00 a.m.: Parade will begin from Ash street, the route will turn east onto Broadway, and north on Elm Street, and will end at Newman Park.

July 4

Sparks in the Park

Fireworks at Newman Park begin at Dark

TUSCOLA

July 3

8th Annual Tuscola Car Show & Independence Day Weekend Celebration at Tuscola Community Center & Park.

The event will have food, music, vendors, game, raffles, and more.

Find the schedule below:



10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Car Show begins.

5:00 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament.

July 4

8:45 p.m.: Fireworks show at the Tuscola Community park.