List: Early voting locations

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- After the winter drought a couple of years ago, the water levels of lakes across West Texas have been up and down. Lake Fort Phantom is one of the more popular lakes in West Texas, and when the water levels change, it makes it more difficult for local residents to enjoy the activities they love. "I grew up in East Texas, so going to a lake was like two minutes away, but when I come visit in-laws, it's like oh I don't want to hear what they're saying, then I go and fish", said local fisherman Warren Pomeroy.

According to waterdatafortexas.org, Fort Phantom is currently 92.9% full, down 7.1% from last year. After the winter drought from two years ago, weather experts have had their eyes on the official Texas drought monitor. "The drought monitor is the best it’s looked in the last month or two. I can remember back in late December, every county in our viewing area showed up somewhere on the official Texas drought monitor. Now, we only have a small portion of our southern counties showing up", said KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols.