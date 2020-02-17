List: Early voting locations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Early voting for the March 3 Taylor County joint primary election starts Tuesday.
Find out when and where you can vote early in the list below:
February 18th – February 21st (Tuesday – Friday)
- Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 2160 Pine Street 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 920 North Willis Street 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
February 22nd (Saturday)
- Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 2160 Pine Street 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 920 North Willis Street 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
February 23rd (Sunday)
- Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 2160 Pine Street 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 920 North Willis Street 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
February 24th – February 28th (Monday – Friday)
- Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 2160 Pine Street 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- United Supermarket – 920 North Willis Street 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
February 3, 2020 – Last day to register to vote for the March 3, 2020 Joint Primary Election.
February 21, 2020 – Last day to receive an application for a ballot by mail.
