Live musical performances continue at Play Faire Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For decades families from all over the Big Country have spent quality time at Play Faire Park playing mini-golf and listening to live music.

“To be able to have live music right now is very important,” said Play Faire Park Owner Chris England.

During the pandemic, it has not been easy to find places to watch live music. After holding off for months, Play Faire Park is once again holding live performances.

“It’s almost healing in a way for them, and I think coming out here and recreating with people you know and love, and sharing things. It’s vitally important right now with what we’re having to face,” said England.

England says musicians from Austin have asked if they can perform at his park, but at this time he wants to place an emphasis on supporting local musicians in Abilene.

“I’ve turned them down because we have so many wonderful musicians here in Abilene that I’d hate to take something away from them. Right now we need to support our community and everything, and I’m doing my best with supporting our local musicians,” said England.

With the pandemic limiting options for family activities, Play Faire Park provides a unique alternative.

“There’s not many things that you can go do. The kids really don’t understand why we can’t go out and things, so it’s hard. So getting to do this is quite amazing,” said Abilene resident Stevi Owen.

Over the years Play Faire Park has created special memories for people across the Big Country. Including the Miller family who has kept the tradition going since the 1950s.

“The girls are experiencing this for the first time, and so they’re really excited about that, and I’m excited to get to show them,” said Abilene resident Lisa Miller.