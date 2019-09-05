Livestock producers taking changes in stride

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Abilene Christian University (ACU) held their first Livestock Producers Conference and a topic of discussion that’s growing concern in the agriculture business is tariffs and the Tyson fire.

“Stock prices period, the tariffs with China, you name it,” said Riley Morrow, Farm Manager for Agricultural Environmental Sciences Department at ACU.

Change is something Morrow says is constantly happening in the industry.

“That’s part of the business, being in the cattle industry, period. There is factors that we have no control of that is going to affect the cattle industry,” said Marrow.

Bobbie Eckhoff has a cow/calf operation in San Saba and Lampasas County and says that change is why he keeps his options open.

“We try to be very diversified, and if you are diversified across multiple assets, classes, that kind of helps work those types of situations out,” said Eckhoff.

He says being in the sheep and pecan industry as well gives him some flexibility.

“Most of the pecans do go to China, so we are not quite sure what is going to happen with pecan prices,” said Eckhoff.

They hope to continue this conference every year.