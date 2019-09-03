Local educators recognized as Region 14 Teachers of the Year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s a busy day in halls of Abilene High, as we head through the doors of classroom 2117.

The class, English, and the teacher, Mrs, Ellison.

“[She’s] spunky, spitfire but at the same time very professional,” said Abilene High School Principal Michael Garcia.

As fourth period begins and Mrs. Ellision starts teaching, some may not believe this wasn’t her first career, or even her second.

“I didn’t go to college until I had been out of high school for 15 years,” said Ellison.

As she says it’s a dream she never gave up on.

“I wanted to do what my heart told me to do,” said Ellison.

That drive led her right to Abilene, spending the last 17 years in front of eager students, who on the flip-side have taught her a thing or two.

“They’ve taught me how to listen,” said Ellison. “They’ve also taught me to consider things from a different perspective before I make judgments and before I make decisions. “

Ellison is now being recognized for that hard work not just by her co-workers but by the entire region, named Region 14 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“She’s a hard-worker, long hours, she’s constantly here late, articulate, but it also says a lot about our campus,” said Garcia.

“To be recognized as the best, that was quite an honor,” said Ellison.

Also recognized as Region 14’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Molly Harless.

Harless has been teaching at Lee Elementary for the past three years and says her job never seems like a chore but instead something she does for fun and one that she pours her who heart and soul into.

“I love what I do so much and seeing that other people saw that and thought that it was enough to give me an award which that’s fine if I don’t get an award I’d do the same thing I do anyway, but it was just an honor for something to get an award for something that I love and am so passionate about,” said Harless.

Both teachers were recognized as being the best in all of Region 14, which includes more than 40 school districts across the Big Country.