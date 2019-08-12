Local teachers prepare for the start of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While many are soaking up the last few moments of summer vacation, a select few are walking the quite halls and cracking open the supplies, getting ready for the upcoming school year.

“They’re trying to figure out a way to put their best foot forward, make those kids feel welcome and like this is their home,” said Wylie East Elementary School Principal Kim McMillan.

Over at Wylie East Elementary the principal and teachers stepping into a new building, prepping for a group of students much bigger than the last.

“We were pre-K, K-1, then in August, we’ll start with 2nd. 3rd and 4th,” said McMillan. “For them to stay on the same campus and move up until their fourth graders I think there’s going to be a lot of advantages to that.”

“To get to kind of have this community school Ill get to see my babies I taught in kinder grow up to be big fourth graders and I’m super thrilled about that,” said Wylie East Elementary School teacher April Brannan.

From the little ones to the much bigger hallways, the Cooper High School staff starting early, setting up their curriculum for the several classes they’ll teach this year.

“I like to listen, listen to some of the other teachers and the wisdom that they have. I like to listen to what’s going on in society that way I know what our students might be facing when they come into the classroom. With all that listening it kind of creates kind of tools in your tool belt to make your curriculum more long-lasting,” said Cooper High School teacher Rylee Wilkerson.

Wilkerson is about to begin her fifth year at Cooper and says the first day is always the most nerve-racking but can help set the tone for the rest of the year.

“I’m very anxious and a little bit nervous, again you just never know what to expect. So creating an environment that very first day where they can feel comfortable that they can feel like they belong that’s what I would want and that’s how I feel at cooper and so that’s how I want them to feel too,” said Wilkerson.

Both Wylie ISD and Abilene ISD start next Wednesday, August 21.