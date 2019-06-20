Long time owner of Sport About in Haskell set to retire

HASKELL, Texas (KRBC) – For 35 years Conrad and Betty Roewe have greeted generations of families into their store, Sport About.

“I think this was it. I think this was my calling,” said Conrad Roewe, the owner of Sport About.

It is located in downtown Haskell, selling anything from shoes, clothes, equipment, and hunting supplies.

“This store gives me an opportunity for kids. I like to be around kids and sports and so all the kids I’ve seen them all the way from starting their little bitty bats and baseballs to where they are playing in high school, college and some of them even pro,” said Conrad.

One of those kids he has seen grow up, John Rike’s boys who have been coming there since they were young.

“If Sport About hadn’t been here I could have retired about five years earlier,” said John Rike.

Rikes says they spent so much money there when his boys were young that he had to regulate them on their spending.

“James said I’d like to have a gift certificate from sport about from Santa Claus,” said John Rike.

Other customers coming from surrounding cities and even states, like Keith Giesbrecht from Kansas, to shop,

“They are just friendly happy people so we like to spend money with them,” said Giesbrecht.

As retirement is around the corner, they are already planning on what is next.

“My wife has a list about this big already,” said Conrad.

“Thank you Conrad and Betty and Donny for helping us raise our family,” said John Rike.

Conrad says there is no set date on when they are going to close but they are looking for someone to buy the business from them.