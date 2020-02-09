Longtime volunteer still making a difference at Wylie Early Childhood Center

WYLIE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It may not seem like much but it’s work that’s not gone unnoticed.

“This is my copy machine and this is where they put the work they want to be done,” said Wylie Early Childhood Center volunteer Betty Kruger.

Kruger started volunteering at the school back when her granddaughter went there, volunteering as a room mother.

“She said ‘Betty, do you think you could copy something for me?’ and I said, “Yeah, You show me where and how,” said Kruger.

Fast forward 20 years and Kruger is now 89 years old and can still be found behind the copy machine.

“She gets here before anybody else. I get here at 7. She gets here at like 6:45,” said Wylie Early Childhood Center counselor Dona Neves.

“What would I do if I sat at home? just talk to my cat? and she doesn’t answer,” said Kruger.

While Kruger says she likes the job because of the people, she also says it’s about helping the teachers.

“For these girls and if I can help them at all, that makes me feel needed,” said Kruger.