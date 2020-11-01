LULAC holds commemorative march for 1969 Chicano Student Walkout

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday the League of United Latin American Citizens held a commemorative march to remember the 1969 Chicano Student Walkout.

“It’s important that we keep this alive. This memory of what these kids did, and these parents did against all odds,” said LULAC member Samuel Garcia.

In 1969 while attending Abilene ISD a group of Latino students and parents organized a walkout in an effort to condemn racism, demand equality, and even the right to speak their native language at school.

“We were losing our identity. It was taken from us. We were not allowed to speak on campus, Spanish in any way. We were punished for doing so,” said member of the 1969 walkout Issac Munoz.

LULAC organized the march to reflect on the way those students were treated by their classmates, and even some of their teachers.

“Insults by the teachers. Referring to it as, ‘the monkey language,’ just general. If you could just imagine being a kid in those days, and your elders looking down on you and bad-mouthing who you were. It was very degrading,” said Munoz.

Munoz says back then Latinos had limited opportunities at school.

“We were not allowed in a lot of cases to participate in extracurricular activities, whether it be sports or clubs. Anything like that,” said Munoz.

Garcia says it is important to recognize what those students did, and how it can impact people today.

“For them to step up and step out, to do it at that time took so much courage. That’s the thing I always treasure about that, is the idea that if they’re willing to do it 51-years ago, why can’t we do it now to stand up for our rights,” said Garcia.

A lot has changed since the walkout in 1969, but Munoz says there is still a great deal of work to be done to ensure equality for everyone.

“A lot of those same insults that I heard in ’69 and prior are back, because people have been given a license to say them again, and feel like it’s ok. There are no consequences for insulting someone else, just by the way they look,” said Munoz.