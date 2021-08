A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Snyder and Sweetwater Wednesday morning.

(KTAB/KRBC) – A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded near Snyder and Sweetwater Wednesday morning.

The earthquake was recorded 8.2 miles north of Snyder and 40.1 miles northwest of Sweetwater around 11:20 a.m.

Officials believe the epicenter was at this precise location: 32.835N 100.945W

No injuries or adverse effects from this event have been reported.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional information.