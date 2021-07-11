Matera Vendor Market allows local businesses to sell their products, artists showcase their work

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new market for vendors is now up and running in a familiar and beloved place for the community.

The Matera Gardens Vendor Market sits just underneath Sockdolager Brewing, which is where the Matera Paper Company once stood before it was destroyed by fire in 2012. Now providing a platform for local businesses, artists, and creators to showcase their work and sell their products.

“This was basically a hole in the ground” Tim Smith, property owner. “…and we’ve been able to reactivate a property that was pretty challenging that nobody wanted to see sit here looking like that any longer.”

The Matera Market started in May of this year and provides a platform for local businesses and creators to showcase their work and sell their products.

“So many people that sell things locally, but I don’t think that there’s been a great space and a big event that brought it all together,” said Jamie Blankenschip, soda district event and venue manager.

Products ranging from paintings, clothes, baked goods, and even homemade decorations.

Rylee Keesee, was born and raised in Abilene and started her boutique during her first year of college. “Wanted to have something that was my own,” said Rylee Keesee, Lovely Everywhere Boutique Owner.

Bringing her new business to her hometown means she’ll get to grow outside of where it all started.

“I love I guess all the support that’s come with being back home and having a business it’s been really sweet,” said Rylee.



Jamet Rygh, the owner of Elda Grace Baking Co, moved to Abilene a month ago from Idaho and brought her family bakery business with her, and having spaces like Matera Markets has been helping her meet the community and get settled in a new town.



“I can be on social media and try to get our name out there as much as I can but without the face to face presence with customers, it’s harder so an event like this like markets that support the local vendors, I think it’s crucial,” said Jamet Rygh.

The Matera Vendors Market is held one Saturday of every month and will continue until November. Vendors may rent a space at a rate of 50 dollars.