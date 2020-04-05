Mayor Williams uses Facebook live to talk COVID-19

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday, Mayor Anthony Williams used Facebook live to address concerns and confusion surrounding Abilene’s response to COVID-19. During these troubling times, Mayor Williams believes it’s important for everyone to be on the same page.

“I want to encourage you, to do what you need to do, to help us help you, and help our neighbors,” said Mayor Williams.

Mayor Williams tried to ease the anxiety facing Abilene and the spread of the coronavirus. He used his platform to discuss the differences between his shelter in place order, and Governor Abbott’s.

“Our shelter in place, is more aggressive, that the Governor’s shelter in place, and I think that is appropriate at this time,” said Mayor Williams.

The Mayor also took the time to address the possibility of pushing back the May election, and why it’s important for everyone to come together regardless of their political beliefs.

“I’m grateful to the fireman, and the police, and the realtors, and Texas Right to Life for the endorsements, but rather than talking about politics, we all should be focused on this community,” said Mayor Williams.

By reading a statement from Hendrick Medical Center’s President and CEO Brad Holland, the mayor hoped to provide more information on the local effects of the pandemic and stressed the importance of everyone doing their part to slow down the spread of the virus.

“If you don’t need to leave your house, don’t leave your house, and be wise. If you’re sick, don’t put others at risk with you going about your daily activities,” said Mayor Williams.

After speaking, Mayor Williams posted an overview of Abilene’s shelter in place. You can see the overview and the entire Facebook live video on his Facebook page.