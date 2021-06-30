Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers for the summer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For many people this meal could be the only one they eat that day. “Meals on wheels” in Abilene dedicates itself to making sure a fresh hot meal gets to the door of anyone in need.

Even during this heatwave, the community has been able to rely on volunteers like Glen Pugh who has been delivering meals to disabled and elderly people in Abilene for about two years

“In the military kind of instilled in us a sense of community and helping out with the community and this is just a fun and pretty easy way to give back and you get to meet some pretty good people,” said Glen Pugh.

Glen is a sub driver and is called in when regular volunteers are not able to come, but now that summer is back, many people are out of town, and meals on wheels is facing a volunteer shortage.

“We’ve lost a lot of our regular drivers, our students from several other colleges are on vacation, a lot of people are taking off for vacation, even just this week we lost a few that are typically here,” said Jessica Andrade, Development Director.

Ej Chafin is a retired pastor and has been taking care of his sick wife for some time now. The volunteers and the hot meals that arrive to his door during the week have been helping not only him but also his family who can have peace of mind knowing Ej is being cared for.

“These meals on wheels has been a real blessing to us so that we have meals,” said Ej. “Our guess we could get by without it but it sure has been a blessing, and all of the people that bring the meals are so nice, just unbelievable, they must be sent from God.”

But many other elderly people in our community do not have companions and live alone.

Another goal of meals on wheels is to provide company and daily checkups on people.

“It’s pretty lonely being in your home all day every day, never know if someone is going to check on you and that’s what we give to our people, a checkup, letting know that we love them,” said Jessica Andrade.

“If anybody wants to drive come on out and help these folk need the help the people are very appreciative and it’s just a great way to give back. Just come on out and volunteer it takes an hour and a half of your time in a day,” said Glen Pugh.

If you are looking to volunteer and make an impact in your community.. You only need to pull up to their office and fill out an application with your driver’s licence and car registration –