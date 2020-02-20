Merkel farmers awarded Agriculture Family of the Year

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s not exactly uncommon to see cowboy hats and boots at the Taylor County Expo Center, but on Wednesday the spurs were taken off and the toes shined as the Agriculture Family of the Year was honored.

The Boone family was awarded that designation this year and why? In order to figure that out we saddled up the car and headed to Merkel.

“As long as I can remember being able to get on the tractor, well, I drove a tractor,” said Galen Boone.

Boone says his introduction to farming came when he was around 10 years old.

“Most of my summers were spent with my granddad,” said Boone.

That time was spent on the same land we stand on today.

“Working in this shop, welding and building stuff, that’s 90 percent of our time,” said Boone. “My grandfather always said I made crooked rows but my grandmother always stood up for me. She said there was always more seed in a crooked row than there was in a straight row.”

Boone is now turning the cotton business into something all his own, and is doing it simply for the challenge of getting things done.

So when Boone found out that his family was being honored, he was surprised.

“I had no clue that my name was even thought of, you know, for anything like that,” said Boone.

It wasn’t the business, necessarily, that attracted the committee to the farm, but something that you can’t put a price on.

“That lineage, that heritage, that legacy of leaving agriculture to the next generation was really appealing to us,” said Capital Farm Credit Regional Vice President Jason Gibson.

It’s the legacy of a true family business that Galen hopes to continue in the coming years.