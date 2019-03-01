Military advocate to leave Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - If it had anything to do with helping military veterans in Abilene, Glen McGraw was either leading the charge or not far behind.

The coordinator of the Military Veterans Peer Network has done a lot for many veterans, and will continue that work, just not in the Big Country.

McGraw started working for the Military Veterans Peer Network in 2007.

"This was a part-time position and it was kind of like the mail man in Funny Farm, just running around hinding out flyers about a peer group," McGraw says.

But as an Air Force veteran himself, he soon used his personal struggles to mentor veterans who have been through the same things through the peer network.

"I have a couple vets who physically look younger and act younger and they have their life back," McGraw says.

From co-founding Art Heals for Warriors, a program that introduces art to help those who served, to helping the new Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post get off the ground, Glen has become a pillar for veterans across the Key City.

"Glen means a lot to this community, a lot to the VFW and a lot to everyone he meets," says VFW Senior Vice Commander Joshua Standing Cloud. "Glen tells me his stuff, I tell him about my stuff, we sit in his office and just let it out and it feels good to let it out, and just having someone to talk to like that is invaluable."

But his time in Abilene is coming to an end.

"I'm headed to do my same position down in Galveston in Brazoria County, down on the Gulf Coast," McGraw says.

A decision he says wan't made lightly.

"It was excruciatingly hard, but I do know I would regret it for the rest of my life if I didn't take this chance that the one time in five years this position opened up, so I have to take this chance," McGraw says.

And for the veterans he mentors and calls friends, while they're going to miss him, they're excited for McGraw to impact another community the same way he did ours.

"I was ripped in half, so half of me was like, 'Oh, man I'm losing one of my best friends,' and the other half was, 'When we first met, he told me this is one of his dreams, getting down to the coast breathing in that sea water,'" Joshua Standing Cloud says.

McGraw's last day is Friday, and he will start his new job in Galveston in a couple of weeks.