Most Wanted: Cash reward increased for Abilene’s most wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Amanda Smothers – Possession of meth

Possession of meth Jasmine ‘Flaca’ Diaz – Robbery, possession of meth, unlawful carry of weapon.

Robbery, possession of meth, unlawful carry of weapon. Christopher Polk– Indecency with child

Indecency with child Mateo Gamboa – Aggravated robbery

Aggravated robbery Leigha Juanay Manderosian – Aggravated robbery, evading arrest.

Aggravated robbery, evading arrest. Keelin Latrell Woodards – Robbery

Robbery Alex “Coyote” Pelegrino (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Continous smuggling of persons.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.