Motorcyclist killed after hitting hog in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a hog in Callahan County Tuesday night.
Gabriel O. Cedra, 49, of Baird was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 283 just south of Baird around 11:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The press release states Cedra was riding his motorcycle south on the highway when he hit a hog, causing his bike to lay over.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report reveals.
This crash is still under investigation. No further information was released.
