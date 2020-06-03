Motorcyclist killed after hitting hog in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a hog in Callahan County Tuesday night.

Gabriel O. Cedra, 49, of Baird was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 283 just south of Baird around 11:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release states Cedra was riding his motorcycle south on the highway when he hit a hog, causing his bike to lay over.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report reveals.

This crash is still under investigation. No further information was released.

