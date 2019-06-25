Motorcyclists participate in annual Ride to Work Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The engines are on, two wheels to the pavement and they’re off.

“It’s the freedom,” said motorcyclist Dean Carter. “It’s going down the road with the wind in your hair. It’s just exhilarating.”

Dozens dusting off their two or three-wheelers to participate in the annual Ride to Work day, but this ride wasn’t just about miles on a Big Country highway but keeping each other safe.

“We look out for y’all so y’all look out for us,” said Carter. “I have several friends that have wound up on the curb because someone has actually moved over on to them because they didn’t didn’t look.”

A close call many motorcyclists run into and one that was all too real for motorcyclist Jack Hadlock.

“I was coming out of Downtown Dallas and I was already on the inside lane and this person side swiped me cause they wanted in my lane and threw me into the HOV lane barriers,” said Hadlock. “I had a broken skull in three places and some road burns. I was on the hospital eight days and the first three days they didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

Hadlock says he got back on the bike almost instantly but it’s days like Monday that he can really drive his message about safety home.

“Safety is number one and you drive totally defensively instead of offensively,” said Hadlock.

It’s all part of a ride that helps remind drivers to look twice so people like Hadlock can continue riding into the sunset.

“I’d ride my motorcycle to my resting place,” said Hadlock.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, between January 10, 2010 and June 5, 2019 there were 612 crashes involved motorcycles in Taylor County and 36 fatal crashes.

In Jones County there were 36 crashes involving a motorcyclist and three fatal crashes.