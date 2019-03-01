Local News

At least one injured after two vehicles, motorcycle crash in south Abilene

By:

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 01:02 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2019 05:10 PM CST

At least one injured after two vehicles, motorcycle crash in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - At least one person was injured when two vehicles collided with a motorcycle in south Abilene. 

The crash happened at the intersection of S 14th Street and Marshall Street around 12:45 p.m.

A KTAB and KRBC crew at the scene at least one victim being loaded onto medical stretches, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. 

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Check back for the latest information. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected