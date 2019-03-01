At least one injured after two vehicles, motorcycle crash in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - At least one person was injured when two vehicles collided with a motorcycle in south Abilene.
The crash happened at the intersection of S 14th Street and Marshall Street around 12:45 p.m.
A KTAB and KRBC crew at the scene at least one victim being loaded onto medical stretches, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
Check back for the latest information.
