National Ammunition shortage impacts Abilene Clay Sports

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-The U.S. has been in an ammunition shortage throughout the pandemic, and it has been impacting local clay sports.

“If we don’t have the ammunition, we don’t have a club,” said Matt Smith, President of Abilene Clay Sports.

Smith says the shortage is no surprise.

“Just like covid, when we saw a shortage of toilet paper, we’re seeing the same thing in ammunition, because we’re afraid of the unknown,” said Smith.

Smith says that ammo sales have followed the record number of gun sales in the U.S.

“Now we’re seeing that demand for ammunition to satisfy those gun sales,” said Smith.

So even though factories are running 24/7 to meet the demands, ammo is selling out before it hits the shelves.

“We did recognize it kind of early that there was going to be an issue so we have been actually been trying to secure ammunition, for our non-profit clay shoots that come up,” said Smith.

Abilene Clay Sports is the second oldest gun club in town; one that focuses heavily on fundraising.

“That’s what really got me interested,” said Brian Thomas, club member.

Thomas says the fundraising aspect was why he joined the club.

“Oh it’s great, it’s the funnest way to raise money… Those fundraisers they have 200 shooters show up, they have a lot of people come shooting,” said Thomas.

And if there isn’t any ammunition Smith, says their fundraisers would become just a dinner, instead of shooting.

“I’d be pretty disappointed,” said Thomas.

“For them to cancel these kinds of events would be devastating,” said Bryce Lafon, club member.

Smith says manufacturers are only shipping to big retail stores, so all they can do for now is wait and be patient.

“Yeah, it’s hurting us little guys in little markets,” said Smith.

But their goal is to secure enough ammo to keep their clay shooting fundraisers going.

