New crime-fighting duo comes to Anson

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) - There's a new couple corralling crime in Anson, patrolling the streets, ready at any moment to smell trouble and take a bite out of crime.

Officer Les Trammell, a 10 year law enforcement veteran, and his K-9 Zeus are taking on their first week in Anson, but they've been partners for some time now.

"I got into K-9 in 2015, that's when I got Zeus," Trammell says.

Zeus, who shares a name with a powerful Greek god, has a divine sense of smell, according to Trammell.

"He's got a good nose on him," says Trammell.

A nose Anson Police Chief Jack Thompson says will sniff out illegal substances.

"Our department is really aggressive toward drugs," Chief Thompson says.

That sentiment is shared by Officer Trammell.

"I have no tolerance for methamphetamine use," Trammell says.

All cities have problems, but this duo has plans to drop the crime rate in its new home town.

"I like Anson, it's a really good town," Trammell says. "I know that it needs some work, and that's what me and Zeus are here for. We're here to play."

With his four-legged partner by his side, 12-hour shifts are made a little easier.

"Being on patrol with a K-9 is amazing," Trammell says.