New Mexico man killed during two-vehicle crash in Nolan County

A New Mexico man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Nolan County Thursday afternoon.

A New Mexico man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Nolan County Thursday afternoon.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A New Mexico man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Nolan County Thursday afternoon.

Gregory Chavez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 153 just after 2:30 p.m.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety states Chavez was traveling northbound down the highway in a no passing zone when he collided with another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

DPS is still investigating the cause of this crash. Check back for the latest information.