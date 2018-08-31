Local News

New Mexico man killed during two-vehicle crash in Nolan County

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:05 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:11 AM CDT

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A New Mexico man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Nolan County Thursday afternoon.

Gregory Chavez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 153 just after 2:30 p.m. 

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety states Chavez was traveling northbound down the highway in a no passing zone when he collided with another vehicle head-on. 

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

DPS is still investigating the cause of this crash. Check back for the latest information. 

 

