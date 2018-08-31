New Mexico man killed during two-vehicle crash in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A New Mexico man was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Nolan County Thursday afternoon.
Gregory Chavez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 153 just after 2:30 p.m.
A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety states Chavez was traveling northbound down the highway in a no passing zone when he collided with another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.
DPS is still investigating the cause of this crash. Check back for the latest information.
More Stories
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man was shot…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Dare devils and thrill…