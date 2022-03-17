ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County will now consider criminal history as part of a stricter bail setting process, mandated by the state.

County Commissioners discussed the idea, Tuesday, in taking part in state legislation regarding Senate Bill 6, also known as “The Damon Allen Act.”

This act was named after a state trooper, who was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The shooter had been out on bail at the time of the incident.

Soon-to-be Justice of the Peace for precincts 1 and 2, Shawna Joiner, said the demanding thing right now for Justices of the Peace and County Commissioners, is adjusting to the change. Meaning, Senate Bill 6 will require new training for Justices of the Peace.

“Currently, a lot of times, we either have to have what the officers give us as far as information on history or Taylor County history,” Joiner explained. “So, if anything has happened outside of Taylor County, at this point, when the magistrates are setting those bonds, we wouldn’t know. Whereas going forward, we will have that information.”

According to Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls, the state mandate will cost the state millions of dollars.

“The state is absorbing some cost here, too, but they cannot forward it down to us and tell us that they are going to pay for everything,” Judge Bolls advised. “It will be implemented at a local level.”

The bill aims to increase communication in the courts by ensuring that judges have the full criminal history of a defendant before setting bail.

“The problem is, we’ve got a lot of JP courts in the county so we’re going to have to see what the workload looks like,” said Judge Bolls.

County Commissioners agreed to allow the county’s law librarian to take on extra duties, as she will oversee the new Public Safety Report System, or PSRS. This system will serve as a standardized system for statewide use.

Judge Bolls and Justice of the Peace Joiner both agree that this new bill will help protect the safety of the public, by keeping criminals behind bars until an appropriate bond is set.