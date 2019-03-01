Noah Project breaks ground on new wing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Crews are breaking ground on a project to help victims of domestic violence in Abilene.

The Noah Project, which provides shelter and counseling for victims escaping dangerous domestic situations, is adding a new wing to the building.

Executive Director Dan Cox says they've seen an increase in victims since Abilene Police launched the Lethality Assessment Program.

"Since the implementation of the Lethality Assessment Program, our monthly numbers have been slowly climbing, but steadily climbing," Cox says.

The new wing is designed to accomodate more people seeking help, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.