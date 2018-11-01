Mom killed, 2 children burned in Breckenridge house fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was killed and two children burned during a house fire in Breckenridge early Tuesday morning. [ + - ] Video

BRECKENRIDGE. Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - One person was killed and two children burned during a house fire in Breckenridge early Tuesday morning.

The Breckenridge Fire Department confirms the fire, which happened in Tanglewood Island neighborhood at the Hubbard Creek Reservoir October 30 around 2:30 a.m., claimed the life of Jennifer Brown, who was inside with her mother and four kids.

"Two of the four children had to be treated for minor smoke inhalation and burns to their feet," according to the Fire Department.

All four children, ages 12 to 18, and their grandmother are now in need of donations as they move forward from this terrible tragedy.

A benefit account has been set up with Breckenridge Innerbank, and anyone who would like to donate can just go to the bank at 301 W Walker Street and ask to leave money in the Sandy Brown Special Fund account. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family to donate click here.

The Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Department assisted battling the blaze.