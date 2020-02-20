‘Our equipment is kind of faulty’: Last call to air traffic control recorded before Coleman County plane crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The last call a pilot made to air traffic control before he was killed in a plane crash in Coleman County was recorded.

In the audio track attached to the video above, you can hear the pilot of a Beechcraft King Air with tail number N860J telling control, “we may need to turn back to Abilene. Our. . . equipment is kind of faulty. I’m playing with it right now.”

He references faulty equipment several times during the call before he stops replying to the control center around 6:00 a.m.

Crews eventually determined he crash-landed on the west side of Lake Coleman, and when searchers finally located the crash, they discovered the pilot and his two passengers deceased.

The NTSB is now investigating.

