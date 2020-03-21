Abilene parents prepare for online learning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Come Monday, students in Abilene will be back to the books.

They won’t, however, be in a traditional classroom or even have set start time. Instead, they will be going digital.

“It’s just kind of crazy, it’s just like not normal,” said Abilene High School sophomore Dallas Lowe.

“This is new, this is very new,” said Abilene ISD parent Asia Ross.

For parents like Ross, stepping into the role of “teacher” may be new territory.

“It’s a lot, that’s all I can say, it’s a lot. You have to play a lot of roles, especially being a single parent. It’s already tough dealing with, to go to work and make sure that they have everything they need, so now it’s just like taking on the role of being a teacher,” said Ross. “It’s like ‘OK, now I see what they go through.'”

For most parents and students, keeping the books open is something they all agree on.

“It’s a long time between March and the start of school in August or September,” said ATEMS Principal Jeff Howle.

“Learning is critical at this age, and so it was like ‘What are we going to do at this point?’ So when they said we could pick up the Chromebooks, everybody was like ‘Jump on it,’ you know, it’s the best thing to do,” said Ross.

Moving forward, what does that look like? For some parents and students, they say it’s all about sticking to a schedule.

“Some of the days that I don’t work, you know, I will kind of start around the same time, 8:15, 8:30,” said Ross.

“You know, daily routine, just wake up in the morning, do the work and get done with it even if it’s earlier than usual,” said Lowe.

Abilene ISD says lessons begin Monday. They will then update the site for the following week every Wednesday.